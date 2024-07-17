The stepped-up security around Trump is apparent, with agents walling him off from RNC crowds
Former President Donald Trump was separated from supporters by his Secret Service detail as he walked onto the floor of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night. His ear still bandaged after an attempted assassination, Trump closely hugged the wall and…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 17, 2024 at 11:05 AM
The American League grabs yet another all-star game win – The Brewers select a local product in MLB Amateur Draft
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 17, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Johnson’s ‘wrong” RNC speech goes hard after Dem (MILWAUKEE) US Senator Ron Johnson says he read the wrong speech after calling the Democrats’ agenda a “clear and present danger” at the Republican National […]
Local Communities Experiencing Flooding
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2024 at 3:33 PM
Lifesaving Award Issued in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2024 at 3:31 PM
Tomah/SBC Legion Baseball Wins in Cazenovia
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2024 at 1:55 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 16, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Charter fishing boat explodes and burns in Two Rivers harbor (TWO RIVERS) A charter fishing boat exploded in Two Rivers over the weekend. Firefighters responded late Saturday morning to find the boat engulfed in flames and heavy black smoke in the […]
Royall Splits 2 Games in Woodside Baseball League
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2024 at 6:15 PM
Tomah Blanks Gays Mills in Legion Baseball Pitchers Duel
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2024 at 5:06 PM
Clark, Michael J. Age 59 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 4:58 PM
