The state, local agencies announce plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Beginning March 22, individuals with medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 will be added to the list of those who are eligible for vaccination. This includes those with cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, high blood pressure, and more. Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ eligibility page at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm for a full list of new and existing priority groups. Please note that although eligibility includes all those who are 16 and older, that does not mean that anyone 16 or older can get any COVID-19 vaccine. As of right now, only the Pfizer vaccine (available through Juneau County Public Health) is recommended for use in those who are 16 and 17 years of age. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently approved for use in those who are 18 and older.

For those eligible, there are a number of ways to be vaccinated locally.

If you want to request the vaccine from Mile Bluff, you can submit an online form at www.milebluff.com/request, or call 608-847-2780.

Juneau County Public Health is working to vaccinate those without insurance, as well as educators, childcare workers and emergency responders. Call 608-847-9279 for appointments.

Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy is scheduling on-site vaccine clinics with some area businesses, and can also vaccinate individuals who are eligible on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 23. Call 608-847-5949 for availability.

Please note that if you are already on a list to be vaccinated, you should not request a vaccine from another agency.

If you are eligible for vaccination, and are not able to be scheduled right away, please be patient. It is expected to take two or three months to get through all of the priority groups that are currently qualified to be vaccinated. In the meantime, you are encouraged to continue to wash your hands regularly, practice social distancing, wear a mask, and keep your social circles small.

To stay up-to-date about local COVID-19 initiatives and the vaccine, check out the COVID information at www.milebluff.com. You can also like and follow Mile Bluff Medical Center on Facebook.

Source: WRJC.com







