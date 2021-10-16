The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined again on Friday
This is the sixth consecutive day that average cases have declined in Wisconsin, moving us closer to the numbers we were experiencing one month ago.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson pulls in $906,000 while Mandela Barnes tops $1 million in third...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2021 at 12:28 AM
After two torrid fundraising quarters, Democrat Alex Lasry put $750,000 into his campaign and Sarah Godlewski contributed $1 million to her race.
By counting prisoners where they're incarcerated, Wisconsin shifts voter clout from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2021 at 9:28 PM
A practice known as "prison gerrymandering" is easy to see in Wisconsin's last political maps. And likely to play a role in the new ones.
Algoma man charged in Oconto shooting accused of nearly ramming squad car in chase
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM
Cody Krueger, 25, of Algoma is also charged in an incident where a knife was held to a man's throat.
Royall School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM
Juneau County Health Department Updated Covid-19 Numbers
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:26 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, October 19th from 10 am to 3pm. Call 1-877-232-4376 to sign up or visit the Mile Bluff Medical Center Facebook page and follow the link for instructions. […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/14
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM
