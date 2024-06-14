The RNC is launching a massive effort to monitor voting. Critics say it threatens to undermine trust
The Republican National Committee is launching a battleground state initiative to mobilize some 100,000 polling place monitors, poll workers and attorneys to serve as “election integrity” watchdogs in November. The effort, announced Friday in Michigan, immediately drew concerns that it…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Pfeifer, Peter Paul Age 84 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2024 at 6:40 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 14, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Nine-year-old boy killed by bullet from shooting outside of Milwaukee apartment building (MILWAUKEE) A 9-year-old boy is the latest young victim of Milwaukee gunfire. Jonael Zambrano died at a hospital after a bullet struck him in the head at around […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 14, 2024 at 9:57 AM
The Packers still have some unanswered questions after minicamp, and the Brewers get back to work after taking Thursday off.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 14, 2024 at 8:50 AM
J6 police officers warn against second Trump term (MADISON) Police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6th are campaigning for President Joe Biden, and against the man who incited the rioters that attacked them and their colleagues […]
-
Wisconsin tourism revenue hits record high for second year
by Raymond Neupert on June 13, 2024 at 11:00 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Travel Wisconsin spokesperson Craig Trost about the bounceback of Wisconsin tourism. You can find out more online at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/
-
Hatch Library to Host Strong Bodies
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2024 at 6:28 PM
-
Mauston FFA Well Represented at State Convention
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2024 at 6:26 PM
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 12, 2024 at 9:10 PM
The Brewers rally, the Packers start their vacation, and a basketball legend dies.
-
MBMC To Host Craft & Vendor Fair in August
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 8:54 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.