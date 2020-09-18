The proof is in the poop: UW-Oshkosh will test dorm wastewater to detect COVID-19 outbreaks
UW-Oshkosh will test wastewater from dorms to identify and track COVID-19 outbreaks on campus, following UW-Madison and University of Arizona.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Bay Port teacher with COVID had 'no close contact' with students, teachers, district says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM
Heidi Hussli, after her COVID-19 diagnosis, told colleagues she would teach this week via video. But then her condition worsened.
As the pandemic grinds on, the Northwoods beckons many seeking solitude, natural social...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM
The fallout from coronavirus could be a stimulus of sorts for rural Wisconsin as people look for ways to exit congested cities.
Larry the Cable Guy, Lil Wayne, Brett Favre among guests on Packers' kickoff weekend...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 5:21 PM
The show will stream live at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Packers website and air at 9 p.m. on WGBA-TV in Green Bay.
Democrats see 'organizing, advertising' and overall message as keys to victory in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM
As voters across Wisconsin begin to receive their absentee ballots, Democrats say they are ramping up outreach through virtual organizing.
Forest County has soared in recent weeks to have highest COVID infection rate in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 4:55 PM
Forest County, where there are two tribal reservations, is seeing a COVID-19 outbreak and currently has the highest infection rate in the state.
Wisconsin's mask mandate mostly ignored at Republican events
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM
Patrick Remington, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said whether to wear a mask "seems to have become a partisan issue."
'We're going to make it feel like game day': Bars by Lambeau gear up for Packers tailgate...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM
Stadium View Bar & Grille is planning its "normal huge tailgate party" for Sunday's home opener, including a band, big screen in the parking lot, vendors and portable outdoor bars.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wins second straight MVP Award
by Bill Scott on September 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has captured his second straight NBA MVP Award. According to ESPN, the award is set to be officially announced on NBA TV at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Antetokounmpo joins Michael Jordan […]
