The primary election for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin is a year away. Meet the candidates who are already off and running.
While Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn’t decided if he’ll run next year, Democrats are lining up to win the primary and claim the seat.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Madison, Edna Diane Age 70 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 6, 2021 at 2:41 PM
Steven Avery lost his latest attempt at an appeal. Here's what could happen next.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 6, 2021 at 2:41 PM
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejected Avery's arguments that prosecutors mishandled evidence and his trial attorneys were ineffective.
Veterans record music, perform to help with the post-war healing process. See them live...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin nonprofit Warrior Songs is having an event Sunday night at Turner Hall to mark the release of its third album.
Charts show 2020 was not as bad a year for the dairy industry, but the crisis continues
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM
2020 was not as bad a year for dairy farmers. Milk prices plummeted but went back up, and Wisconsin didn't lose as many farms as recent years.
Bice: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says he won't take money from corporations, but that wasn't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 1:12 AM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate, has received a total of $6,450 from seven corporate political action committees since 2014.
Oneida Nation will reinstate its mask mandate for indoor spaces on the reservation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2021 at 1:07 AM
The order will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and last through Sept. 6, unless it is renewed.
Wisconsin Rapids police find 2-month-old boy safe, arrest two people after statewide...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on August 5, 2021 at 10:38 PM
Wisconsin Rapids police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old boy after his mother fled from them during a welfare check on the infant.
Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings cancel Resch Center Theatre concert, put off U.S. tour...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM
The Canadian musicians, key to The Guess Who's success, canceled their tour because of the uncertainty of travel restrictions in and out of Canada.
