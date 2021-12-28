The presence of omicron variant more than doubled in Wisconsin COVID-19 lab sequencing
The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reported Tuesday that more than 67% of tests sequenced during the week of Dec. 20 were the omicron variant
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Marsy's Law challenge referred directly to Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2021 at 7:55 PM
Marsy's Law meant to expand and strengthen the rights of crime victims, which were already recognized in the state's constitution.
Officials identify 19-year-old Green Bay man killed in Kewaunee County crash near...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2021 at 7:15 PM
Kyle R. Barr, 19, died after he was thrown from a car that went out of control, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department.
Panthers Drop Heart Breaker to Kickapoo in Westby GBB Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM
Price for grocies, gas and more are rising at a pace not seen in decades. Your inflation...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM
Wisconsinites are seeing the impact of surging inflation, which has reached a 39-year high, on the goods we buy every day.
Kastner, William “Bill” Edward Age 95 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM
Ryan, Alfred V. Age 84 of Fort Atkinson & Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM
Edward R. Brown III Age 80 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM
Fact check: Has push for rural high-speed internet been "a Democratic thing?"
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM
State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, says the push for high-speed internet for rural areas, from the start, "was a Democratic thing."
