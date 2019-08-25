The parents of late Wisconsin astronaut Laurel Clark were killed in a car crash in Arizona
Margory and Richard Brown, who were former Racine residents and mother and stepfather of astronaut Laurel Clark, died in an Arizona accident.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
