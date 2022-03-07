The Packers have a bunch of new owners. Here's what the new shareholders bought and how ownership works.
The Green Bay Packers are a unique and often misunderstood organization.
Taxpayers cover costs for Michael Gableman to headline Republican event
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2022 at 8:59 PM
Records show taxpayers picked up the cost of sending a partisan attorney to address a Republican Party county chapter in December.
Here's how Wisconsin and beyond can help support Ukrainian people in need
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Here's a running list of ways you can help Ukrainians in need.
Jefferson, Joyce Rose Age 72 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Petrick, Bonnie Marie Age 87 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2022 at 7:51 PM
Gov. Tony Evers says he is likely to veto a Republican plan to break up MPS into smaller...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM
The bill to create as many as eight new districts already passed the state Assembly and is up for a vote in the Senate on Tuesday.
Local Post Season Prep Scores from Saturday 3/5
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM
Local WIAA Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM
Alexander Vindman says Ron Johnson, others have 'blood on their hands' over Russian...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, was with Ron Johnson on a key trip to Ukraine in May, 2019.
