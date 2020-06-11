The only finalist for the UW System's top job is a white man, and critics say his credentials and vision for the future are lackluster
Jim Johnsen appears to be a lock for the job, though questions swirl about his time as president of the University of Alaska System.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Free DC trips for Wisconsin veterans and all other Honor Flights postponed through the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 10:37 PM
All Honor Flight hubs in the U.S., including five in Wisconsin, postponed trips for veterans to D.C. through the end of 2020 because of coronavirus.
Evers urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19
by Bob Hague on June 11, 2020 at 9:20 PM
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased for second straight day Thursday. The Department of Health Services reported 333, or 3.9 percent of more than 9,000 tests came back positive. That follows 2.8 percent positive […]
Six Northwoods League teams to start play July 1st
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Another “pod” of Northwoods League teams comprised of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks will return for play this summer starting July […]
Republicans — and one Democrat — call for Gov. Evers to fire staffer who secretly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 8:36 PM
Republicans and one Democratic lawmaker are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to fire whoever in his office made a secret recording of a conversation.
In secret recording, Vos says immigrant 'culture' was to blame for COVID-19 outbreak in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 8:31 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos blamed the culture of immigrant populations for a coronavirus outbreak in Racine County, according to a secret recording.
Rettke named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2020 at 8:29 PM
For the first time in 20 years, Wisconsin Badgers athlete was named Big Ten athlete of the year when the conference awarded Rettke the female athlete honor on Thursday. The 6’8 middle blocker is the first UW female athlete to win the […]
Wisconsin football lands another top defensive recruit
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2020 at 8:17 PM
Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin football team has landed another top defensive recruit on Thursday. T.J. Bollers, a four-star defensive end and the No. 147 overall player in the Class of 2021, committed to the Badgers over Nebraska, Iowa State and […]
Gross joins Wisconsin wrestling staff
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2020 at 8:09 PM
Wisconsin head wrestling coach Chris Bono announced Thursday that former Badger wrestler and NCAA champion Seth Gross will be joining his coaching staff for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Gross will begin his coaching career with the Badgers while […]
