The Ohio train derailment: What we know about health, environmental concerns

Social media users have been posting extensively about a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the scale of its chemical dangers. Experts say the situation is serious, but not unprecedented, and that the most dramatic claims are likely exaggerated.

