The NCAA women's tourney had everything: Stars, upsets, an undefeated champion. It's just the start
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is having a moment. Attendance and TV ratings during this year’s version of March Madness spiked thanks in part to the emergence of Iowa star Caitlin Clark. Clark says she expects the growth of interest…
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-08-24
by Bob Hague on April 8, 2024 at 5:01 PM
Five dead in Columbia County crash (LODI) Five people were killed in a head on crash near Lodi in Columbia County over the weekend. Authorities say a passenger car crossed the centerline of Highway 60 and struck a pickup truck, late Sunday morning. […]
Brogan, James Age 41 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2024 at 2:35 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 4-08-24
by Bob Hague on April 8, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Biden to highlight student debt relief in Madison (MADISON) President Joe Biden is expected to pitch a new student loan forgiveness plan in Madison on Monday. Sources said a proposed rule that could benefit millions of borrowers may be close to […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-05-26
by Bob Hague on April 5, 2024 at 9:18 PM
Center for Black Excellence and Culture to be featured at Bucks game (MILWAUKEE) A major project for Wisconsin’s Black community is getting a boost from the Bucks. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture gets a video […]
TOMAH MAN CONVICTED OF 23 CHILD SEX CRIMES
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-05-24
by Bob Hague on April 5, 2024 at 2:31 PM
Regents sign off on UW System tuition increase (PLATTEVILLE) In-state students will again pay higher tuition next year to attend Universities of Wisconsin campuses. Meeting at UW Platteville on Thursday, the Board of Regents unanimously approved the […]
New Lisbon Dam Structure Damaged
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 7:49 PM
Texas Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Hillsboro Minor
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-04-24
by Bob Hague on April 4, 2024 at 5:01 PM
New Brewers’ parking system hits snags prior to home opener (MILWAUKEE) Parking was a problem at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener Tuesday. Many fans arriving at American Family Field had difficulty activating QR codes for a new parking […]
