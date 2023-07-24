The murder of Union Star Cheese Factory's owners rocked these Winnebago County communities. Jon Metzig is keeping the family business going

The cheese factory has been an economic driver for these rural Wisconsin towns for decades. Jon Metzig will keep it moving forward.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment