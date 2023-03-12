'The most stressful bee I've ever had,' says Madison's Badger State Spelling Bee champ
Madison’s Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya wins unconventional state bee after getting a second shot at Saturday’s title.
After report on boy's death on a Wisconsin dairy farm, officials move to address issues...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM
A ProPublica investigation showed how language barriers contributed to authorities wrongly blaming a dairy farm worker for his son's death.
Green Bay Notre Dame vs. Pewaukee: WIAA girls basketball state championship photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 12, 2023 at 5:34 AM
Green Bay Notre Dame defeated Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 championship on March 11, 2023.
Sectional Final: Royall Vs Wauzeka-Steuben Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on March 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM
Green Bay Police Department Dive Team recovers body of a 47-year-old man from the East...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 11, 2023 at 8:19 PM
Police recovered the body near the 1400 block of East Walnut Street. The East River's ice conditions are considered poor with inconsistent thickness.
Wisconsin to see snow this weekend with a hazardous weather outlook for the Fox Valley...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM
The new weather event will cause periods of light and moderate snow from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning.
Cook, Deren L. Age 55
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM
McMillan, Virginia (Ginny) Marlene, Age 85 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Green Bay man sentenced for using postal service to distribute methamphetamine
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM
Michael Chapman, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
Young voters can help Democrats. Will enough of them cast ballots in Wisconsin Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
At one UW-Madison voting ward, ten times the number of students voted than is typical for a spring primary election.
