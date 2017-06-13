The Monfils Murder: Keith Kutska
One of five men still in prison for their involvement in the death of Tom Monfils, Keith Kutska talks from Columbia Correctional Institute in this 2009 interview.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
