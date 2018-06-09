“The Messenger of Juneau County Ceases”, that was the headline of a note left on the door of the Juneau County Messenger office. The note continued to read “We are sad to announce the Messenger of Juneau County has closed effective June 6th”. Publisher & Editor Eva Woywod stressed concerns about the future of the paper, being able to replace her, during an interview here at WRJC on May 29th. She had announced her resignation would go into effect June 15. Wywod now has a Facebook live post on the Juneau County Online Facebook page explaining the papers closure and how subscribers should go about getting refunded.

Source: WRJC.com

