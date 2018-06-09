The Messenger of Juneau County Ceases
“The Messenger of Juneau County Ceases”, that was the headline of a note left on the door of the Juneau County Messenger office. The note continued to read “We are sad to announce the Messenger of Juneau County has closed effective June 6th”. Publisher & Editor Eva Woywod stressed concerns about the future of the paper, being able to replace her, during an interview here at WRJC on May 29th. She had announced her resignation would go into effect June 15. Wywod now has a Facebook live post on the Juneau County Online Facebook page explaining the papers closure and how subscribers should go about getting refunded.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Appleton woman arrested in death of teenage daughter11 hours ago
- Three dead in Wisconsin crash11 hours ago
- Vegetable trays sold a Kwik Trips pose potential health hazard12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Badgers training camp update14 hours ago
- Green Bay Blizzard to honor Military in final home game of 201814 hours ago
- Timber Rattlers earn 4th straight win14 hours ago
- These are the stories Wisconsin loved most this week15 hours ago
- The Messenger of Juneau County Ceases17 hours ago
- Drug Overdose in Adams County Leads to Multiple Charges17 hours ago
- We thought we knew them19 hours ago
- Trump: Federal pot ban likely ending19 hours ago
- Boston stronger19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.