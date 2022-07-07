The Merrimac Ferry across the Wisconsin River is closed until further notice
The ferry began experiencing a partial loss of power during crossings on Tuesday morning.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
The Merrimac Ferry across the Wisconsin River is closed until further notice
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 8:28 PM
The ferry began experiencing a partial loss of power during crossings on Tuesday morning.
-
Child playing with lighter is blamed for starting fire that causes $150,000 damage to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 8:26 PM
Occupants of Allouez house -- 4 adults, 3 children, 1 dog -- escaped safely. Officials warn parents to keep kids away from items that can start fires
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes raises over $2.1 million in second...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Mauston Contractor Facing Theft by Contractor Charge
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM
-
An alligator that was found at a lake in Fond du Lac County awaits its owner at an animal...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM
The alligator, just about 2 feet long, was found near the lake by some local children on Saturday.
-
Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated shooting in Madison, authorities say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM
Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin.
-
Tom Nelson jabs Alex Lasry on wealth, New York roots during Democratic U.S. Senate forum
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM
The candidates dug into issues ranging from inflation to abortion to war in Ukraine during Wednesday night's virtual forum.
-
Madison Mayor calls for gun regulations after Highland Park shooter made trip to Madison...
by Raymond Neupert on July 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says gun violence needs to stop in America and elected officials need to act immediately. “Congress must pass common-sense gun safety laws to protect our communities,” Rhodes-Conway says […]
-
More than academics: Green Bay area summer school programs help kids catch up socially
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM
Working in teams and making friends without the pressure of school helps kids build social skills they missed learning with online school.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.