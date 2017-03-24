The Latest: WH says it's optimistic on health care bill

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney says he has “a lot of confidence” in President Donald Trump’s ability to salvage a congressional Republican health care plan, but warns that Trump “also wants to move on” if the deal collapses.

Source: WAOW.com

