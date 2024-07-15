The Latest: Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his Republican running mate
Donald Trump says Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick. He said on his Truth Social Network that, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 15, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Former President Trump arrives in Milwaukee for Republican National Convention (MILWAUKEE) Former President Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee Sunday evening. Trump said in a post on X that he considered delaying his trip to Wisconsin following […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 15, 2024 at 9:33 AM
The Brewers go into the All-Star Break on a winning note.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 15, 2024 at 8:50 AM
‘We got this’ – Milwaukee Police Chief confident for RNC (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is expressing confidence in security arrangements for the Republican National Convention. In comments to WISN’s […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 11, 2024 at 6:42 PM
Brewers open three game set with Nationals prior to All Star break, Pirates’ Skenes will start for NL, Romeo Dobbs says this Packers team is special
Royall Splits 2 Games in Woodside Baseball League
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2024 at 6:15 PM
Tomah Blanks Gays Mills in Legion Baseball Pitchers Duel
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2024 at 5:06 PM
Clark, Michael J. Age 59 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 4:58 PM
Quist, Marjorie A. “Tootie” Age 90 of Kendall/Clifton Area
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 3:03 PM
Belcher, Kenneth Brandt Age 90 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 2:55 PM
