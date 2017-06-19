The Latest: Tourists shaken by attack on Champs-Elysees

Two French police officials told The Associated Press that a suspected attacker drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris, and is now lying on the ground immobilized.

Source: WAOW.com

