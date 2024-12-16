The Latest: Teacher and a student killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Wisconsin

A student opened fire at a private Christian school Monday morning in Wisconsin, killing a teacher and another student in the final week before Christmas break. Police say the shooter also died. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes offered no details…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.