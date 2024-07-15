The Latest: RNC set to begin in the aftermath of Trump assassination attempt
The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as he prepares to become the GOP’s official nominee.The quadrennial event…
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 15, 2024 at 9:33 AM
The Brewers go into the All-Star Break on a winning note.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 15, 2024 at 8:50 AM
‘We got this’ – Milwaukee Police Chief confident for RNC (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is expressing confidence in security arrangements for the Republican National Convention. In comments to WISN’s […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Wisconsin’s last Big Boy restaurant closes…for now (SUSSEX) A legendary name in Wisconsin dining will briefly disappear. The last remaining Big Boy restaurant in the state, located in Sussex, will close Sunday. A statement from its […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 11, 2024 at 6:42 PM
Brewers open three game set with Nationals prior to All Star break, Pirates’ Skenes will start for NL, Romeo Dobbs says this Packers team is special
Royall Splits 2 Games in Woodside Baseball League
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2024 at 6:15 PM
Tomah Blanks Gays Mills in Legion Baseball Pitchers Duel
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2024 at 5:06 PM
Clark, Michael J. Age 59 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 4:58 PM
Quist, Marjorie A. “Tootie” Age 90 of Kendall/Clifton Area
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 3:03 PM
Belcher, Kenneth Brandt Age 90 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 2:55 PM
