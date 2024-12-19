The Latest: Luigi Mangione expected to appear in Pennsylvania court for extradition hearing
Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged with shooting to death a health insurance company chief executive on a Manhattan street, will be taken Thursday morning to hearings on related Pennsylvania criminal charges and efforts to extradite him to New York.
Titletown Report for 12/19/2024
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM
Christian Watson’s reception numbers aren’t fantastic, but his Yards per Catch really stand out. — More honors for Packers rookie linebacker Edgerin Cooper.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Marquette knocked off Butler in their Big East Conference Opener – The GB Phoenix fell to a D-2, 72-70 to Michigan Tech – Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off tonight – Packers getting ready for the Saints
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State’s first human case of H1N1 bird flu reported (BARRON COUNTY) The state Department of Health Services is reporting Wisconsin’s first human case of bird flu, in Barron County. Research Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said the exposed person […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/17
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:42 PM
Mauston Picks Up Girls Basketball Road Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:40 PM
Tigers Take Down Wonewoc-Center in SBC Girls Action
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:39 PM
Van Dusen, Robert William Age 62 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 6:57 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Unusual hit-and-run had car pushed into river (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police are investigating an unusual hit-and-run. Police are looking for a driver who struck another vehicle, disregarded a traffic signal, and pushed that vehicle with the driver […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Update on Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON) Officials provided more information on Tuesday in the Abundant Life School shooting. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are working to verify a document some on social media are […]
