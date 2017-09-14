The Latest: Lawmakers, White House squabble over immigrants

President Donald Trump is denying assertions by top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security, but not the wall that he has coveted.

