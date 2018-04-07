The Latest: German pub owners express sadness over crash
A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “our thoughts are with the victims and their families” who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.
Source: WAOW.com
- The Latest: German pub owners express sadness over crash8 hours ago
