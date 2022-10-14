The Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump: What does it mean?
The House Jan. 6 committee’s decision to subpoena former President Donald Trump is unusual. But presidential subpoenas are not unprecedented — and the outcomes of these prior clashes between the executive and legislative branches provide context.
Source: Politifacts.com
Candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 4 Steffen and Teague address views on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM
Incumbent Rep. David Steffen faces Democratic challenger Derek Teague in the Nov. 8 election for a two-year term in the state Legislature.
Four tornadoes confirmed so far from Wednesday storms; Here's where they touched down
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM
The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Green Bay School Board expects lower property tax rate even if voters approve $92.6...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM
The Green Bay School Board also hired the most expensive firm to help search for the district's next superintendent.
Ron Johnson said, 'The FBI set me up.' Here is what's behind the comment made during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM
Ron Johnson's claim during Thursday's Senate debate that the FBI "set me up" dates back to an August 2020 briefing related to Russian disinformation.
MBMC Brining the Beef to Mauston October 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM
City of Tomah’s Proactive Housing Strategy Takes Shape
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM
Holiday Train Coming Back to Mauston & other Local Areas
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM
'I feared for my life': Baraboo High School students describe 'citizen's arrest' incident...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM
The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the incident, where two students of color were ordered to the ground.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/13
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM
