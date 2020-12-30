The Green Bay Packers community lost several legendary players in 2020
Several Green Bay Packers stars from the Lombardi years passed away in 2020.
As virus spread inside Oshkosh prison, inmates faced isolation, depression; major...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 30, 2020 at 12:47 PM
A surge of COVID-19 cases at Oshkosh Correctional Institution seems to have slowed, but restrictions put in place to stop the spread left inmates even more isolated than normal.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2020 at 12:16 PM
In memoriam: Former Green Bay Packers who died in 2020
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2020 at 12:16 PM
In memoriam: Former Green Bay Packers who died in 2020
From the Tommy Bartlett Show to Miller Park tailgates, here are some Wisconsin things...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Every year things change and loved institutions are lost, but the COVID-19 pandemic took more from us than a normal year.
Special legislative session on policing ends without action, but lawmakers say they will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM
It's the latest in a string of special sessions that Gov. Tony Evers called and Republicans shut down without taking action.
After helping to clear backlogged unemployment claims, Amy Pechacek appointed head of DWD
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Amy Pechacek is being appointed the head of Wisconsin's workforce agency after leading the department to clear thousands of unemployment claims.
Children of veteran who died of exposure after leaving VA hospital say staff was negligent
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 1:03 AM
The family of a man who died of exposure after walking away from a veterans hospital in Madison has sued the United States over the death.
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to set aside Wisconsin's election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 12:23 AM
It's the latest in a string of dozens of challenges by the Republican president and his allies to overturn the Nov. 3 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Juneau County Reports 18 New COVID19 Cases During Tuesday 12/29 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2020 at 11:08 PM
