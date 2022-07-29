The Gateway Pundit – Deaths of three doctors in Canada were neither sudden nor linked to COVID-19 vaccines
“Three doctors from the same hospital ‘die suddenly’ in the same week,” after the hospital mandated a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for employees.
With Rep. Tauchen retiring, six candidates will meet in Republican primary in Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2022 at 9:44 PM
Candidates represent a range of ages, occupations and hometowns. Each hopes to win GOP nomination to succeed Tauchen, who has served since 2007
Sarah Godlewski withdraws from Wisconsin U.S. Senate Democratic primary, clearing path...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM
Godlewski's withdrawal clears the field for the presumptive nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.
More than 10 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 9:17 PM
Throughout July, the total number of vaccine doses administered per week has increased on a weekly basis starting July 3.
Godlewski out of Senate race, endorses Barnes
by Bob Hague on July 29, 2022 at 8:37 PM
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is ending her U.S. Senate campaign and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. At a Friday press conference with Godlewski in Fitchberg, Barnes said the Democratic primary has made him a better candidate. […]
Wisconsin to receive a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, plans to prioritize the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2022 at 8:08 PM
The state is prioritizing doses for residents who've been exposed to the virus and men who have had multiple male sexual partners in the last 2 weeks.
Already voted for a candidate who dropped out? Here's how you can change your vote.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM
If you or someone you know already voted for a candidate who is no longer running, it's not too late to void your ballot and change your choice.
Dane County judge awards lawyers fees to watchdog group in open records case
by Raymond Neupert on July 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM
A Dane County judge has ruled that a liberal watchdog group is entitled to attorney fees in a case seeking records from the Republican-led elections investigation. Judge Valery Bailey-Rihn said that the public got a full look at the investigation […]
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Aug. 9 partisan primary.
At 14, she got a summer job selling T-shirts at EAA AirVenture. Now, this Oshkosh woman...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM
According to the FAA's 2021 U.S. Civil Airmen Statistics study, only 6% of fully-licensed pilots are women, which is up from 5.7% in 2020.
