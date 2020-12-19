The fight over Ron Johnson's US Senate seat will put Wisconsin back in the national spotlight in 2022
Whether or not he seeks a third term, Ron Johnson’s US Senate seat will be one of the most fiercely contested races in the country in 2022, and put Wisconsin once again on the front lines of an American election cycle.
First Bellin Health frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2020 at 1:50 AM
At least 20 employees at Bellin Memorial Hospital in were vaccinated Friday, with more to follow throughout the weekend.
Gov. Tony Evers sets spring special election to fill John Nygren's 89th Assembly District...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2020 at 1:29 AM
Former state Rep. John Nygren stepped down from the Legislature and took a job with a lobbying group.
Former Wisconsin principal, accused of trying to meet Neenah 'teen' for sex, sentenced to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 19, 2020 at 12:14 AM
When police arrested Hay in December 2019, they found pornographic images of a child on his phone.
'This is unacceptable': Evers, health officials say Wisconsin is receiving less COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM
State officials said they were told Thursday that Wisconsin will only be receiving 35,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, far less than expected.
Woman admits to 'heinous and thoughtless' drug deal that led to Oconto County man's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 18, 2020 at 11:18 PM
Their relationship developed in an online chat room frequented by drug users, where she called herself "Red Queen."
After siding with liberals in election cases, conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM
The conservative emerged as a key swing vote in four Wisconsin cases launched by President Donald Trump and allies to overturn election results.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson blocks proposal to provide $1,200 coronavirus relief checks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson blocked an attempt to pass a second round of stimulus checks, warning about the country's debt.
Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin pass 450,000, with 50,000 cases gained in last two weeks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM
The number of people in Wisconsin ever hospitalized with COVID-19 was nearing 20,000 Friday, making up 4.4% of all cases.
