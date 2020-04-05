The farmworkers keeping grocery stores stocked are at high risk for coronavirus
At least half of the nation’s farmworkers are undocumented, generally lack access to Medicaid and might be afraid to go to clinics.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- The farmworkers keeping grocery stores stocked are at high risk for coronavirus3 hours ago
- No action on special session to delay Wisconsin’s April 7 election6 hours ago
- Millions of Americans fighting cancer face twice the normal risk of contracting coronaviru...14 hours ago
- In matter of seconds, Republicans stall Gov. Tony Evers move to postpone Tuesday election16 hours ago
- Feds grant Wisconsin Major Disaster Declaration for COVID-1918 hours ago
- SATURDAY COVID 19 Updates20 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 4, 20202 days ago
- Friday COVID 19 Updates2 days ago
- Griffin, Bary Eugene age 70 of Tomah2 days ago
- State Ag Groups Urging USDA to Buy Surplus Dairy Products2 days ago
- March Class III Milk Price Announced at $16.252 days ago
- Senate Democratic Leader Shilling Not Running for Re-Election2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.