The farm was his life. Now a hospice patient, Butch Halverson visits it one last time.
Warner “Butch” Halverson, a third-generation Wood County farmer, got to visit his homestead and beloved cattle in July one last time.
Schauer Joins DBA, Edge as Communications Specialist
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
The Green Bay-based Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative announced the hiring of Steven Schauer as a new communications specialist.
Baldwin Pushes to Protect Local Products from Unfair Trade Tactics
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
U.
Wisconsin Farm Real Estate Values Dipped in Past Year
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
The tough agricultural economy is likely to blame for a drop in the total value of Wisconsin farm land and buildings during the past year.
Wisconsin Seeking Outstanding Young Farmer Nominations
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
Organizers of Wisconsin's Outstanding Young Farmer award are looking for nominations from a variety producers of agricultural commodities to apply for next year's program.
FSA Leader on Important Sign-up Reminders, Program Deadlines
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
First off, I want to send a huge thank you to our Wisconsin FSA customers.
Mauston School Registration is Open
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2020 at 2:38 PM
WELCOME TO THE 2020-2021 school year! https://www.maustonschools.org/ CLICK HERE to visit the School District of Mauston website where parents may complete the registration process by clicking the "Online Registration" button. All […]
Methamphetamine Trafficking and Illegal Firearms Possession at Tribal Casino in...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2020 at 2:33 PM
Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that an individual received a sentence totaling ten years following convictions for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal firearms […]
Water Safety Always Starts With A Life Jacket
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2020 at 2:31 PM
With over 15,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, thousands of Wisconsinites and visitors flock to shorelines for a chance to get on the water. What makes for a fun activity can also quickly turn dangerous.
Anderson, Mary Ann age 57 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM
Mary Ann Anderson, age 57 years, passed away at home, very peacefully surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer on August 5, 2020 in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.
