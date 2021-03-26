The depths of Lake Michigan are getting warmer, new study reveals. That could mean more snow and less ice
Lake Michigan is warming by about 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit each decade. That could spell disaster for fish populations and shoreline erosion.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM
Ron Johnson is building a national profile as a Trump-era lightning rod. Here's how it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM
Johnson's rhetoric about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has attracted a level of attention unlike any for a Wisconsin member of Congress in decades.
Wisconsin Legislature: Behnke, Jaeger vie for 89th Assembly District seat
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM
The winner will succeed John Nygren, who resigned a month after last fall's election.
Pandemic's impact: Catholic schools see interest grow, public school parents delay early...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM
While Green Bay-area Catholic school numbers remain strong, public schools plan for return of 3-K and 4-K students who stayed away during pandemic
Biden's stimulus package sends stimulus checks to inmates, state Sen. Bradley says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM
President Biden's stimulus package sends stimulus checks to imprisoned murderers, rapists, and child molesters, says State Sen. Julian Bradley
He looks like Daniel Levy and sounds like Tina Turner. How binge-watching 'Schitt's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM
Dan Terrio of Green Bay embraced the character of David Rose of "Schitt's Creek" for a lip-sync video of Tina Turner's "The Best" for a charity fundraiser.
Brown County Circuit Court Branch 4 race: Judge Kendall Kelley faces challenge from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM
Judge Kendall Kelley faces a challenge from attorney Rachel Maes in the Brown County Circuit Court District 4 race.
Estimates suggest at least a third of Wisconsin 16- and 17-year-olds qualify for a COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 1:20 PM
Many students already qualify based on health, employment, ZIP code and other factors.
Hmong American Center looks to link artists with elders for statewide arts program
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM
Wisconsin Tele-Stories will connect artists with elderly people who may be isolated during the pandemic to create unique stories, works of art.
