The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple
Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. New Hampshire is in open rebellion. South Carolina and Nevada…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Snorek, Diane E. Age 77 of Madison
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM
Bolen, Raymond Dale Age 65 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM
Neilson Powless, likely first Native American to compete in Tour de France, leads 'trail...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM
The 24-year-old has finished in the top five in two stages of the race, which ends on Sunday and features nearly 200 of the world's best cyclists.
Ahead of July 4 travel, DOT raises alarm after 17 crashes in 16 days on State 172
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM
State 172 on pace for a crash a day in two weeks ahead of busy holiday travel season. WisDOT is urging motorists to stay alert.
A young girl's participation in Madison's Naked Bike Ride didn't violate state law,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM
Madison law enforcement determined no laws were broken when a girl participated in the city's Naked Bike Ride.
Meagan Wolfe finds herself back where she started as elections chief: In the middle of a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Chosen five years ago as a steady hand to guide the Elections Commission out of controversy, Wolfe finds herself back in the center of a fight.
Green Bay Press-Gazette Photos of the Month: June 2023
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM
From the Bellin Run to the Oneida Pow Wow to Tour De Pere, check out the Green Bay Press-Gazette's photos of the month from June.
Home at last: Fallen World War II soldier Clinton Paul Koloski buried in Beloit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM
Koloski was 21 when he was killed in action in France in January 1945, but his remains had gone unidentified for decades.
See photos from Fridays on the Fox
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM
Road Trip performed to a packed CityDeck at Fridays on the Fox.
