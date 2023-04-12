The clock is ticking on Wisconsin's K-12 COVID relief funds. How are schools spending the money?
With time running out for school districts to use federal COVID-19 funds, financially strapped schools are mulling whether to use the funds for pandemic relief or just to pay bills.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Tammy Baldwin launches re-election bid, setting up 2024 Senate battle in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM
The announcement puts Tammy Baldwin among incumbent Democrats nationwide who are likely to be targets for Republicans seeking to flip the chamber.
Wisconsin labels Tyco non-compliant in PFAS investigation. Here's the latest in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The DNR is once again listing Tyco as noncompliant after the company halted its investigation into PFAS on farms.
Here's how much the new Green Bay School District's superintendent will make in his first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The Green Bay School District's new superintendent, Claude Tiller, has agreed to a two year contract term starting July 1.
Do schools need to know when your last period was? Here's what's on student athlete forms...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM
As federal legislation aims to block the collection of student athletes' menstrual histories, Wisconsin's athletic forms still ask those questions.
Six-week waits, 1 counselor for 8 rural districts: These are some of the hurdles facing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Families and schools alike are scrambling to get the mental health care their children need to thrive. Providers are stretched thin. What's going on?
Door County Candle owners win big - really big - on NBC game show 'The Wall'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 3:01 AM
Christiana and Nic Trapani plan to use the money for business improvements and expansion following the success of their Ukraine Candle relief efforts.
Two bodies found after Crivitz house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 1:15 AM
As the fire was being suppressed, the bodies were located.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joins challenge to abortion pill ruling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM
Josh Kaul said he was joining a group of attorneys general to block a decision halting approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.
Lake Michigan battleground: Democrats pick Chicago for national convention a month after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM
Democrats underscore the importance of Wisconsin and the Midwest in picking Chicago over New York and Atlanta as the DNC site.
