The Census Bureau is considering how to ask about gender identity. People have their opinions

The U.S. Census Bureau is thinking about how to ask about sex. And dozens of health officials, civil rights groups, individuals and businesses have weighed in about how the agency should ask about sexual orientation and gender identity for the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment