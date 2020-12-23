The Buzz: What's happening to the former Market Place building on Northland Ave.?
MJI Building Services purchased the building Nov. 5, which formerly housed the Market Place, an estate liquidation service.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'A shock to the system:' Cold air arriving for Christmas with wind chills falling below...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM
Cold wind chills are set to arrive in Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening while a powerful winter storm moves through portions of the state.
Local Prep Scores From Tuesday 12/22
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM
Heading into holiday season, thousands of Wisconsinites still waiting in unemployment...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 6:09 PM
Nearly 27,000 people are still waiting in a backlog of unemployment claims as Congress passes new relief.
Wisconsin's shifting congressional map and what it means for redistricting in 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 5:01 PM
The presidential results in Wisconsin's eight congressional districts illustrate how the state's political map is shifting, and underscore what's at stake when new lines are drawn in 2021
2 Wisconsin GOP lawmakers join lawsuit to overturn election results in Wisconsin, 4 other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM
Reps. Jeff Mursau of Crivitz and David Steffen of Howard are plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought in federal court.
Wisconsin to provide at-home COVID tests as testing decreases, deaths rise
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM
The at-home COVID-19 test kits will be provided by the state for anyone who cannot pay for them through health insurance.
Wisconsin reports 120 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a record daily high, with more than 500...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 4:56 PM
The seven-day daily death average rose to 60 Tuesday. It's just under the all-time record high of 61 set Dec. 7.
Greater Green Bay YMCA to share in MacKenzie Scott's $4.2 billion donation to 384...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, United Way of Racine County, and YWCA Madison also received a donation from Scott in Wisconsin.
