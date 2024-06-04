The bodies of 2 canoeists who went over waterfall in Minnesota's Boundary Waters have been recovered

Law enforcement officials have found the bodies of two men who went over a waterfall while fishing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota. The sheriff’s department in St. Louis County, Minnesota, says it found 40-year-old Lino…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.