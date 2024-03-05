The Biden and Trump campaigns are readying for their rematch, starting with rival events in Georgia
Joe Biden and Donald Trump each won the White House by razor-thin margins in key states. Now they each must try to rebuild their once-winning coalitions. Trump’s next task is to complete a takeover of the Republican National Committee with…
Colonoscopies essential in detecting possible cancer diagnosis
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM
Castle Rock Realty pledges $15,000 to Mile Bluff Building Campaign
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:40 PM
All-South Central Conference Girls Basketball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Mauston Golden Eagles State Powerlifting Results
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Wiora, Helen C. Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 3:50 PM
Boettcher, Deborah Jean Age 76 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 3:48 PM
Jacque enters race in 8th CD
by Bob Hague on March 5, 2024 at 10:44 PM
Another candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin. State Senator Andre Jacque of (R-DePere) has entered the race for the 8th District U.S. House seat being vacated by Green Bay Republican Mike Gallagher. Assuming no other Republican […]
Tom Palmer to entertain at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2024 at 5:58 PM
Trump attorneys release documents detailing Wisconsin Republicans fake electors scheme
by WRN Contributor on March 5, 2024 at 5:32 PM
Newly released records reveal the depth of Wisconsin Republicans fake electors effort. Pro-Trump attorneys James Troupis and Kenneth Chesbro, key players in the fake electors scheme by Wisconsin Republicans, have settled a lawsuit and released more […]
