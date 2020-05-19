The Beginner Livestock Judging Camp is designed for 4-H and FFA members interested in building their knowledge of evaluating market and breeding animals, including beef, swine, sheep and goats. The virtual camp is designed for beginners who want to learn the basics of evaluation, note-taking skills, judging mechanics, answering questions, oral reasons and more! The camp will be led by Iowa State University Livestock Judging coaches with one-on-one interactions with current members of the 2020 livestock judging team! Participants will receive a T-shirt and a digital judging manual.

When

Monday, June 15, 2020

9:00 AM to 2:15 PM

Where

This is a live webinar delivered through Webex. Requirements are a computer with internet access, sound and a web camera. You may join the meeting through your web browser or the Webex desktop app, which is a free download.

Mobile device – Webex Training does not support access from mobile phones at this time.

Additional instructions and links to join the training will be emailed to registered attendees prior to the June 15 webinar.

$30 per student Prior to midnight June 10, 2020

Students are registered individually. On the first screen of registration please list the contact information of the student attending. Parent or guardian information is collected on the next page.

A Student Participation Agreement and Parental Permission Agreement must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian and returned by email prior to the beginning of the program to participate. The link to the form is included in the confirmation email.

Students should be age 8 to 13 as of the day of the webinar. http://www.aep.iastate.edu/judging/?fbclid=IwAR1Zvv31AfZ530gX0eylyc1HZSXRGdCOKDteFW7-Sf6SodPugWKNQ5Yor6s

