The average of daily COVID-19 deaths remains one a day
The state reported two new deaths on Wednesday and a seven-day average of one, down two deaths from a month ago.
Judge to decide whether COVID-19 records involving Brown County businesses will be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2021 at 11:08 PM
Brown County Judge Timothy Hinkfuss heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday afternoon and plans to issue a written decision at a later date.
Judge denies request to delay trial of Oconto County suspect in 45-year-old double...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2021 at 10:25 PM
Continuing the trial would be unfair to defendant and family of victims, judge says.
Severe weather, rain expected for Wednesday night and Thursday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM
Hail and damaging winds are possible Wednesday night and on Thursday.
Wisconsin Senate passes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' legislation limiting federal gun laws
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Similar measures have been found unconstitutional in other states because state laws can't override federal ones.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes hires key political adviser as he edges toward 2022 U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 9:05 PM
Mandela Barnes recently hired Kory Kozloski as a political adviser to help guide him through weighing the decision on running for U.S. Senate in 2022.
Elections related bills headed to Evers
by Bob Hague on June 23, 2021 at 7:08 PM
Several elections related bills are headed to Governor Tony Evers, after passing the state Assembly on party line votes. Representative Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) is Minority Caucus Chair. “These bills are designed to add more hurdles for […]
Standards for 'forever chemicals' in groundwater, drinking water in Wisconsin will move...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM
Standards for several PFAS and pesticides in drinking water and groundwater will move forward, after a vote by the Natural Resources Board.
Appeals judge declines to let Republicans hire attorneys for redistricting for now
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM
The ruling is the latest setback for Republicans lawmakers after a judge in April dissolved contracts they had signed with two legal teams.
