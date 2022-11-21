The 6 questions the Nov. 8 midterm elections answered about Wisconsin politics
The 2022 midterm taught us some things about the political landscape. Here are six big questions about Wisconsin the Nov. 8 vote gave us.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Door County's Northern Sky Theater announces shows for 2023 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM
A world premiere musical comedy joins returning Northern Sky favorites including "Guys on Ice"
How do you handle grief during Thanksgiving? Don't fight it.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM
With death rates higher than they've been since 2003, many more families will feel the weight of grief this holiday season. Be open and adaptive.
Remains of the Phoenix, one of Lake Michigan's deadliest shipwrecks, discovered 175 years...
by Sheboygan Press on November 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM
A Dutch podcaster and filmmaker retelling the story of the sinking of the Phoenix made an unexpected discovery.
An 11-year-old boy died after a deer hunting accident in Green Lake County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2022 at 1:57 AM
An 11-year-old boy died after a deer hunting accident in Green Lake County Sunday, according to a news release from the Department of Natural Resources.
Paul Ryan calls himself a 'never-again-Trumper' and says Republicans will lose in 2024...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans would lose in 2024 if they backed Donald Trump for president.
Shawano officer fatally shoots person holding shotgun, police department says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM
Police responded about 5 p.m. Saturday to a Shawano home for a reported disturbance. They found a person holding a shotgun, a release says.
How good public policy for retirement saving can help you build a nest egg
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Simple fixes, like automatically enrolling employers into a savings plan (with the option to opt out) can significantly boost savings rates.
Michigan man charged with killing 65-year-old Green Bay man in August
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Caleb Anderson, 24, of Caspian, Michigan, was also charged this week with killing an Alabama man shortly after the Green Bay homicide.
