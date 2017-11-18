The 34th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade (in 2 minutes)
More than 60 groups brought the holiday cheer to downtown Green Bay Saturday morning. Balloons, bands, singers, schools, dance companies, nonprofits and area businesses took an hour to wind their way along the parade route, but here's the entire parade in less than two minutes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
