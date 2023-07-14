The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is 1 year away. It's like staging '4 Super Bowls in a row'
The Republican National Convention will be held July 15-18, 2024 at Fiserv Forum and the Baird Center in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin Republicans banned race-based hiring in local government. It's already been...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Republicans championed the law as banning "woke diversity and equity initiatives" but state and federal law has barred race-based hiring for decades.
Wildfire in central Wisconsin spreads to 730 acres, multiple homes lost
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 1:32 AM
Local law enforcement and emergency management officials needed to evacuate the area and a few structures have been lost, the DNR said.
Door County megadairy gets DNR permission to increase its herd, but not as much as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 11:47 PM
The dairy farm wanted to nearly double its total animal units and more than double its milking and dry cows in renewing its permit with the DNR.
Schabusiness unfit to stand trial for killing, corpse mutilation, forensic psychologist...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh has yet to decide if woman can stand trial in 2022 killing, beheading of Shad Thyrion, 24, of Green Bay.
As Brown County homeless population jumps, advocates say mental health treatment is key
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM
For the 235 people unhoused in 2022, just eight reportedly found stable housing. Three died, two went to jail.
Was your child expelled from preschool or child care? Tell us how it impacted your family
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporters Natalie Eilbert and Madison Lammert want to hear from parents of expelled children to discuss long-term impacts.
For the best Northern Lights viewing in Wisconsin, try these places
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM
Hoping to see the Northern Lights this week? If you're planning to find a spot, here's what you should know.
Can't find child care for your infant in Wisconsin? You're not alone. Industry experts...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM
In Outagamie County, there are over 1,200 children younger than 2 on regulated child care waitlists.
