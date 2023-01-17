The 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race will decide control of the bench. Here's a closer look at the four candidates.
Judge Jennifer Dorow, former justice Dan Kelly, Judge Everett Mitchell and Judge Janet Protasiewicz will meet in a Feb. 21 primary election.
'Forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish more risky than PFAS in drinking water, study says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM
A study published in Environmental Research finds consuming freshwater fish leads to more PFAS in the human body than drinking water.
Accountant accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Gillett day care
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM
The woman admitted to Gillett police that she took money to pay for her mortgage and to support her drug habit, according to the criminal complaint.
Macht Village Programs could open new site as early as midweek; authorities still looking...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM
Macht's CEO says employees 'working feverishly' to get new site ready for use
Coleman man dies after being ejected during car crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2023 at 9:18 PM
Officials say speed and alcohol likely were factors in the crash.
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2023 at 8:53 PM
Hillsboro Man Sufferers Injuries in One Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM
Malek, Casimer Age 90 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM
Boettcher, Kristine A. Age 66 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM
