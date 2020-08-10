That was fast: Chili John's finds new home in Ashwaubenon | Streetwise
To those worried about going without Chili John’s for an extended period, you can rest easy. The iconic Green Bay eatery has reopened.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Thousands without power as heavy rains and line of thunderstorms moves through...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM
Almost 12,000 customers are without power as severe storms move across southern Wisconsin Monday.
-
Green Bay man arrested in connection with July 24 shooting in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2020 at 9:27 PM
Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers responded to a man shot in his abdomen around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alice Drive July 24.
-
Enjoy your battleground status, Wisconsin, because political history suggests it won't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2020 at 9:14 PM
Wisconsin's modern-day status as a perennial partisan battleground is a striking departure from its own long and rich political history.
-
Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin and two other battleground states, new poll says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2020 at 9:12 PM
Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and two other battleground states in a poll released Monday by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
-
Sawyer County officials are searching for 3-year-old girl missing since Sunday evening
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Officials in the northwestern Wisconsin community of Winter are searching for Abigail Ladwig, 3, who went missing Sunday evening.
-
CORRECTION: COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin still below 1,000
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM
Wisconsin reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 Monday. Several media outlets, including WRN, reported Monday morning that the state’s COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,000. But according to numbers released Monday afternoon by the […]
-
-
Ron Johnson on stimulus negotiations: 'I hope the talks remain broken down'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2020 at 8:35 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson would rather see no new coronavirus stimulus bill than one that includes new spending, the Oshkosh Republican said Friday.
-
'Real life horror movie': Jacob Cayer's trial begins for 2016 double homicide in Hobart
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2020 at 8:29 PM
Jacob P. Cayer faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, burglary, and two counts of bail jumping.
