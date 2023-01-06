'That is a regret': Van Orden returns to Capitol two years after his Jan. 6 appearance, says he disavows political violence
Congressman-Elect Derrick Van Orden said he regrets being in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, if it made people think he supports political violence.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Republicans hope to pass a constitutional amendment stripping the governor of sole...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Republican lawmakers hope to include a constitutional amendment on the April ballot stripping Gov. Tony Evers' sole authority over how to spend federal funds.
Candidates file for the spring election. Check out who is running in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Contested races seen in village trustee, town board chairperson and supervisor elections, and well as to be on school boards.
All aboard: Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac write letter backing Amtrak...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Seven major cities in Northeast Wisconsin sent a joint letter to federal railroad officials encouraging Amtrak to extend service from Milwaukee to Green Bay.
Green Bay police report fewer shots-fired cases in 2022 than in 2021, credit factors from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 2:55 AM
There were 61 shots-fired cases in 2022 compared with 82 in 2022, according to the police department.
Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM
LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader of the Senate Republicans has shown support for the idea.
Marinette man faces child pornography charges in federal court
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM
David A. Johnson, 36, is charged with attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Why Mike Gallagher and fellow Wisconsin Republicans are backing Kevin McCarthy for House...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 9:52 PM
Wisconsin Republicans Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany and Bryan Steil are all backing Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker.
Man facing charges in Door County supper club fire will undergo mental evaluation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM
Jonathan J. Polich pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease last month to arson in a fire that damaged Mr. G's Logan Creek Grille.
Fatal Crash in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM
