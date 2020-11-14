Thanksgiving travel in a COVID-19 world: How to do it and not sicken yourself and others
COVID-19 poses a threat to people gathering at Thanksgiving. Here are ways to minimize risks of spreading virus at gatherings with families, friends
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Bellevue Fire Department merges with Green Bay Metro Fire Department
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2020 at 12:21 AM
The move will save the village millions in costs to build a new fire station and will improve response times.
Was Green Bay's vote count tainted? County clerk says so, but offers little evidence to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 13, 2020 at 11:47 PM
The Brown County clerk claims a consultant working for the city became improperly involved in counting votes in Green Bay.
With another daily record of 7,777 new coronavirus cases, Wisconsin has surpassed 300,000...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 11:44 PM
It took seven months for Wisconsin to record its first 100,000 coronavirus cases, 36 days to notch the second 100,000 and just 18 to reach the third.
Another negative COVID-19 record as state surpasses 300,000 confirmed cases
by Bob Hague on November 13, 2020 at 11:22 PM
Wisconsin has officially surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. And, the state Department of Health Services noted Friday that it took just a little over two weeks to go from 200,000 to more than 300,000 new confirmed cases of the virus. […]
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 13, 2020 at 11:21 PM
Green Bay therapists: Holidays during a pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 13, 2020 at 11:20 PM
The holidays will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Green Bay mental health professionals discuss how to navigate the season.
Ashwaubenon schools plan to return to part-time in-person learning later this month, even...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM
The school board approved a new instructional plan at its meeting Wednesday, which consists of two phases.
UW System has Thanksgiving testing plan for students
by Bob Hague on November 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM
The University of Wisconsin System has a coronavirus testing plan in place for Thanksgiving. Students heading home for Thanksgiving will be tested for COVID-19 before they leave, then twice before they return to campus. Acting system president Tommy […]
Analysis finds groups spent nearly $9.9 million on legislative campaigns
by WRN Contributor on November 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM
Outside groups spent almost ten-million dollars on Wisconsin’s legislative campaigns according to an analysis by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. More than two dozen special interest groups doled out nearly $9.9 million on outside […]
