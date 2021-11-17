Thanksgiving travel forecast: hope for the best, prepare for chaos and, if traveling by air, bring your mask and plenty of patience
Thanksgiving holiday travel this year is expected to approach the levels it reached before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Rebecca Kleefisch contends Madison is using a vaccine mandate to keep Republicans from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2021 at 10:35 PM
Madison officials sent poll workers a memo Monday telling them they must be vaccinated to perform their duties for future elections.
-
In Wisconsin, COVID-19 hospitalizations reach a record high for 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2021 at 10:21 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases sits at 2,963 — the highest mark since January.
-
Victim identified in Sunday morning's fatal shooting at Green Bay Marathon station
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2021 at 9:47 PM
Dominique Marie Wilson, 34, was killed in an early morning shooting that followed what police called "a large disturbance."
-
Allouez teen charged in East River Trail attack bound over for trial; detective says 'an...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM
Brown County Court official rejects attempt by lawyer for Miles Cruz, 17, to have attempted homicide charge dismissed.
-
Mauston Man facing 4th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2021 at 8:22 PM
-
Warren’s Man Facing Charges After Pointing Gun During Fight
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2021 at 8:22 PM
-
How the Kyle Rittenhouse jury was narrowed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2021 at 6:39 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial.
-
Thanksgiving travel forecast: hope for the best, prepare for chaos and, if traveling by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM
Thanksgiving holiday travel this year is expected to approach the levels it reached before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday 11/16
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.