Thanksgiving travel expected to be at highest level in 12 years

If you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving dinner, you could see a lot more people on the road than last year. According to AAA Wisconsin, more than one million Wisconsinites will travel at least 50 miles from home between next Wednesday and November 26th. That marks a 3.4 percent increase from last year, which AAA calls […]

Source: WRN.com

