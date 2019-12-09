Thanksgiving Day Accident Could Lead to Hit and Run Charges

A Thanksgiving Day accident in Juneau County could lead to hit and run charges. A vehicle traveling Southbound on Felland Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle causing that vehicle to spin around facing westbound before entering the ditch on the south side of HWY82 and rolling twice before coming to rest in the ditch on all 4 wheels. The striking vehicle took off from the scene and were later located at their place of employment. There was one injury but the severity is unknown at this time. The injury came from the vehicle that was struck. Further information will be released as we get it.

Source: WRJC.com





